New Offaly initiative to spread positive mental health messages

A new mental health initiative has been established to help people cope during the Covid-19 pandemic in Tullamore and surrounding areas.

Geraldine O'Toole, Ray Larkin and Eva Donlon launched the innovative initiative at Fiona's Way in Tullamore on Monday, November 2.

The group are promoting posters at various points along the walkway. The posters which have words of support and encouragement were written by local schoolchildren. They have a QR code which can be scanned using your phone where people will receive a link of numerous mental health support services. Each poster has a green ribbon in support of the Tullamore Goes Green initiative.

The idea for this came from the group whose work and life experiences prompted them to reach out and provide another tool for all during this challenging time of covid restrictions.

"To take a walk is a free privilege we can all avail of and while out walking these uplifting posters will provide uplifting images, words and contact details for services. While the term 'we are all in this together' is frequently been used, the reality is that so many people are experiencing deep loneliness. Our simple message is that help is available," Eva Donlon remarked.

"We invite people to use the walkway and use the QR codes on the posters. We also encourage other community groups and workshops to make their own and add to the collection."

Eva, Geraldine and Ray have thanked all those who joined the launch, including Cllr Ken Smollen, Cllr Sean O'Brien, Edel Cunningham, Jimmy Cunningham, Pauline Curley, Martina Gorman and Pauline Glynn.