PICTURES: Offaly students pick up awards in Texaco Children's Art Competition

Four Offaly students have won top prizes in this year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

In the 7-8 years age category, third prize went to Johan Felix (age 8), from Scoil Eoin Phóil II Naofa, Tullamore, for his work entitled ‘Bee In The Flower’.

Commenting on Johan’s composition, Final Adjudicator and Chairman of the judging panel, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “Johan uses oils on canvas, with great delicacy. Oils can be difficult to use so this is a real achievement by someone so young, in using the medium so well.”

Other Offaly winners included Eimear Curley, Scott Sheridan and Laura Guinan - all of which won Special Merit Awards for artworks.

Professor McGonagle said they “were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill."

Eimear Curley is 13 and a pupil at Gallen Community School, Ferbane; Scott Sheridan is 8 from Scoil Eoin Phóil, Tullamore and Laura Guinan, also 8, attends Ballinamere National School.

With the onset of Covid-19, the Competition had to be extended over a longer period this year with delays to the final adjudication process and the announcement of winners.

As a result, activities normally undertaken during April and May – traditionally, the introduction of winners to the media and the formal presentation of prizes – had to be set aside as a consequence of which prizes will be delivered by hand without the possibility of an awards ceremony.