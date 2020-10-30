PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this uniquely designed house on the market in Offaly

This uniquely designed, split level house is on the market in Offaly. Priced at €300,000, the house is located on the Clonminch Road in Tullamore.

The split level residence is situated on a private half acre elevated site. The property is accessed from a sweeping tarmac driveway and is situated on private landscaped grounds.

It offers bright and spacious open plan living accommodation. Its unique design lends lends great potential to incorporate the lower level to gain additional living accommodation.