PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Large seven bedroom house in Offaly up for sale at very reasonable price

A large seven bedroom house in Offaly that offers the opportunity to own your own business is up for sale at a reasonable price.

Located at 7 Fr Kearns Street in Edenderry, the house, which also has seven bathrooms, is on the market for €300,000.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery.

Described as a superb residence in excellent condition, the property currently trades as a Bed and Breakfast.

It briefly comprises of seven bedrooms, five of which are ensuite, two bathrooms, two kitchens, dining room, lounge and sitting room.

For more details on this property click here