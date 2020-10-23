Offaly siblings receive unexpected letter from Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

A pair of Edenderry siblings have received a special letter from Tanaiste and former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after their lockdown idea to bring cheer to the town.

Harrison and Millen Hampton decided to bring moments of positivity to people using the popular Grand Canal Greenway walking route in the town during the first coronavirus lockdown back in April.

The youngsters painted positive messages on rocks and dotted them along the Grand Canal.

Messages include: 'Be Happy And Smile,' 'Come Together By Staying Apart,' and 'Better Things are Yet to Come.' They also included quotes then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had used in his speeches to the nation.

This week, Harrison and Millen received a letter from Leo Varadkar thanking them "all their hard work painting and placing stones" around the town and walkway.

He said it was "such a lovely idea to cheer up all your friends and neighbours."

"Your thoughtfulness is very much appreciated," Mr Varadkar added as he wished Harrison, Millen and their family "well in these hard times."

You can view a selection of Harrison and Millen's stones at the top of this article.