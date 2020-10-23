Offaly students host 'organic apple pie sale' as part of Green school initiative

On Tuesday and Wednesday or this week, October 20 and 21, just before the country went into a Level 5 lockdown, students at Edenderry Youthreach hosted an Organic Apple Pie Sale as part of the An Taisce Green schools project.

Locals were highly impressed with the outstanding quality of the mouth-watering produce, with over 60 organic apple pies sold over the course of two days.

The apple cake sale was part of a student Action Day inspired by the National Green Schools initiative. Students also repurposed a disused stage, converting it into fitness equipment for the centre. This emphasises the importance of reusing and upcycling in the centre, facilitators said.

To wrap up the day students enjoyed a hearty helping of pie followed by a viewing of David Attenborough's A Life on Our Planet.

Students Valeriu Plop and Padraig O'Reilly presented Tidy Towns representative Noel Cribbin with the takings from the sale. The Action Day was a huge success with all proceeds going to Edenderry Tidy Towns.