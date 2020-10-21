PICTURES: Students adapt to the 'new normal' at Offaly school

Students at primary and secondary schools around the country are still adapting to the new normal. Schools have been deemed essential and will remain open throughout the new Level 5 lockdown.

The students at Gallen Community School in Ferbane are among those getting to grips with Zoom calls, social distancing and face masks. It is a school year like no other.

The school issued this update on what's been going on at the school in recent weeks:

"Congratulations to our Maths Week problem-solving competition winners. The following students were successful: Conor Moran Cluny Centre, James Hickey First Year, Michael Spillane Junior Cycle and Emma Moore Senior Cycle. Thanks to the Maths Department for all their hard work this week.

"Katie Flynn, Moya Guinan and Moya Ibbotson will see their creation “Bee Gold” feature on the socially distanced final of Junk Kouture in December. Celebrity Judges Michelle Visage and Louis Walsh will be attendance to help judge the winner in what is always a spectacular event. Bee Gold raises awareness about the importance of honeybees, as they are an integral part of our environment. The midlands are surrounded by natural landscapes, such as the bog.

"As climate change is so topical right now, the team felt that creating this dress would give them an opportunity to promote sustainability and protection of natural environments, inspiring their honeybee theme. Moya Guinan was able to source excess elections posters for the hexagon from her family printing business, using these to highlight the lack of protection for honeybees in Ireland.

"Congratulations to 6th Year student Cian Egan on achieving a First Class Honours Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action from NUIG. This is a massive achievement by Cian and is testament to all his hard work in partnership with Gallen Community Ferbane Foróige.

"Comhghairdeas le daltaí na séú bliana as an sár-iarracht a rinne siad ag comhrá as Gaeilge ar Zoom mar chuid de Chomhrá ‘20. Ghlac grúpaí Gaeilge páirt i gComhrá ’20 ó Ghaeltacht Mhaigh Eo go dtí an tSeapáin agus bhí daltaí Phobalscoil an Gailinne ag caint le muintir Ghlaschú. Is léir go bhfuil an Ghaeilge beo beathach anseo i bPobalscoil na Gailinne. Beatha teanga í a labhairt.



"Well done to sixth-year students for the excellent effort they made conversing as Gaeilge on Zoom as part of Comhrá ’20. Groups from the Mayo Gaeltacht to Japan took part in Comhrá ’20 and Gallen CS students spoke to a group in Glasgow. It’s clear the language is alive and well in Gallen CS. The life of a language is to speak it.

"Our Transition Year students have had a busy week completing a mountain hike on Tuesday and improving their golfing skills today. We are very fortunate in Co. Offaly to have such fabulous amenities on our doorstep. Thanks to Ms. Scully and Mr. Carroll for organising these safe activities for the group. Mr. Carroll reliably informed us on their return today that we have a number of very capable golfers in the year group."