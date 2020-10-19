PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning Georgian house in Offaly up for sale at tempting price

Considering that this fantastic Georgian home in Offaly has six bedrooms and is set on the curve of a stream amidst woodland and mature gardens on 12.14 acres of land, it is up for sale for what has to be described as a tempting price.

Eskermore House in Daingean is on the market for €400,000.

Set back from the road, the property enjoys a lovely sense of peace and tranquillity and privacy and is accessed via a romantic tree lined avenue of green beech and copper beech trees.

The accommodation provides spacious well-proportioned rooms and comprises entrance hallway, drawing room, dining room with French doors to a charming paved area ideal for al fresco dining, family room with open archway to the kitchen.

Of its six bedrooms, four are en suite. There is a delightful back garden with lawn and flowering shrubs and there are a number of outhouses.

It also boasts many period features including high ceilings, ceiling cornicing, centre roses, period fireplaces and working shutters.

