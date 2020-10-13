'Time for the outdoors' - New Regatta store opens in Roscrea

The best treat you could give yourself as the colder winter evenings begin to close in is a brand new warm winter jacket and get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Never before has getting outside and enjoying the outdoors been more important than today - while so many indoor activities are curtailed during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Having the right equipment is essential to reap the greatest benefit and enjoyment.

October, the month of colours and crisp evening walks, is the perfect time to visit Roscrea's exciting new Regatta Store located in the heart of the town in the Roscrea Centre complex.

Regatta supply everything for enjoying the best of the great outdoors, from tough and warm work clothing, to all the camping and walking essentials - including a wide selection of top quality footwear, jackets, trousers and clothing accessories.

Manager of the new Roscrea Regatta store, Sarah Corrigan and her team are excited to welcome you to the new premises in the Roscrea Centre, which is stocked to the brim with the very latest and stylish outdoor wear and accessories.

Open from 9:30 to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, the new store stocks a wide variety of warm and insulated workwear - perfect for the farm or wok site - as well as vast selection of safety boots, rucksacks, accessories and tough and durable women's, men's and children's wear.

Regatta's philosophy is producing affordable clothes that look as at home on the school run or for leisure wear as they do out hillwalking and the brand is very highly regarded in Ireland for its stylish yet weatherproofed looks, and is loved by ramblers, amblers, hikers and bikers, campers and gardeners, daily commuters, dog walkers and multi-tasking mums and dads, puddle loving kids, urban roamers and outdoor adventurers.

Currently, there are several special offers available in the new Roscrea store, where 30% and an amazing 50% have been knocked off selected popular lines.

Regatta in the Roscrea Centre also stock their revolutionary line of stylish and durable heated jackets, which heat up and provide the next level of warmth and comfort for the winter season.

Call in today and find the very best quality and prices and get ready to enjoy to great outdoors.