PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning former parochial house in Offaly with huge potential is now on the market

A stunning former parochial house with huge potential in Offaly is now on the market.

The former parochial house in Kilcormac is a period residence on 7.5 acres. Price is on application only.

The house is entered via rising granite steps leading to the entrance halls.

Accommodation consists of hallway, sitting room, drawing room, office, kitchen, pantry, scullery, study, breakfast room, five bedrooms (2 en-suite), oratory and bathroom, all over three floors. Overall the property is in need of refurbishment and renovation but oozes potential and charm.

The property retains many of the original features, including high ceilings, fireplaces, mahogany staircase. There are also extensive cut stone outbuildings to the rear and a walled garden.

The property is ideal for a number of use such as, large private residence, boutique hotel/guest house or residential development

