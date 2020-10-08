PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Superbly renovated period residence in Offaly is now on the market

A superb three bedroom period residence in Tullamore that has undergone extensive renovation is now on the market

Boasting round headed doorcase and carriage arch, 4 Cormac Street is on the market for €350,000.

Presented in walk in condition, it is completed to a high modern standard whilst retaining many of its original features.

Located within a two minute walk of Tullamore train station, town centre, secondary and primary schools and overlooking Lloyd Town Park, it is described as an ideal, light filled, airy family home.

Accommodation comprises a Split Level Open Plan Living/Kitchen/Dining, Sitting Room/Ground Floor Bedroom, Utility Room, Guest Toilet with first floor providing, Two Double Bedrooms with Master En-Suite, Home Office & Family Bathroom.

