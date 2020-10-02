PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning house in Offaly up for sale for staggering sum

A stunning house in Offaly is up for sale for staggering sum.

Located at Alderborough, Geashill, the five bedroom house is on the market for €500,000.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery of pictures of the house

It is described as an 'exceptionally generous' two storey residence which is set on a 0.9 acre site with detached garage.

The property has an excellent standard of finish throughout and an impressive B2 energy rating.

The accommodation comprises an atrium style hallway with turning staircase, stunning sitting room with dual aspect bay window and marble fireplace, spacious office, kitchen dining room with open plan living room off it, sun room plus a gym/home cinema.

Overall it is a home of distinction located in a quiet area in Geashill village. For more details on this property CLICK HERE