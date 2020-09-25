PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Charming cottage in Offaly with 'huge potential' up for sale for very affordable price

A charming one bedroom cottage in Offaly is now on the market for a very affordable price.

Located in Erry, Clara, the cottage has an asking price of €105,000.

Swipe on the picture above or click on the arrow in top corner to go through the gallery

Described as charming, beautiful and quaint, the cottage is said to have 'huge potential' as it sits on a 0.32 hectare site.

The property is ideally located within walking distance of the town and has oil fired central heating, mains water and septic tank.

It is also described as having 'huge character' and potential to extend

For more details on this property click here