Old farmhouse with 'compact farm' up for sale in Offaly

An old farmhouse with a compact farm that extends to circa 30 acres all in permanent pasture is up for sale in Offaly.

The property is located at Endrim, Ferbane and price is available on application.

It is watered and fenced with good road frontage and potential for one or two sites.

The old dwelling has been unoccupied for sometime and though structurally sound, it requires complete modernisation.

The layout of the land allows the property to be sold in lots.

