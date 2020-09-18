PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this unique and modern home in Offaly now on the market

A unique home in Offaly that was built in 2010 and which features many outstanding features is now on the market.

Located at Seffin View, Hillside, the house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and extends to 9000 ft/sq. Price is only available on application.

It is located within walking distance of Birr town centre and has every modern and technical convenience that a home owner could wish for.

It features an open plan kitchen/diner with handmade bespoke units and a double height sitting room which also has a large balcony.

There is another reception room together with a playroom/study, two large ensuite bedrooms and main bathroom on this level.

First floor level provides for two further large ensuite bedrooms, an office and a superb master suite with a walk in dressing area.

The basement area is currently providing recreational space but also provides ample space to work from home.

There are many incredible features throughout including Smart Home wiring throughout, electronic gates and internal vacuum system.

There is also a rain-water harvesting system, and a mechanical air and heat recovery system.

