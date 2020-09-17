PICTURES: Artists capture the sheer beauty of Birr Castle and gardens

As part of their 400-year celebrations of the Parsons Family living at Birr Castle Demesne, Lord and Lady Rosse of Birr Castle are hosting the 2020 “Through the Artist’s Eye at Birr Castle Demesne” Exhibition.

It is taking place now for six weeks at Birr Castle Demesne and also available to view online.

Paintings and sculpture will reflect the four seasons and encompass all aspects of the Demesne: the exotic collections, the meadow flowers, spring bulbs, apple blossom in the orchard and old apple varieties.

Previous Botanical exhibitions have been hosted at the National Botanic Gardens, Tourin House in Cappoquin, Co. Waterford in 2016, followed by ‘Burtown through the Artist’s Eye’ in 2018.

There are many collections of specimen plants in the demesne, the most dramatic of which may well be the magnolias, ranging in colour from white to dark pink. This year marking 400 years of the Parsons family living at Birr Castle we are conscious of the wonderful historical and scientific achievements of the family.

For many, however, the creation of a botanical wonderland is their finest legacy and this exhibition will go some way to capture this. For more information see www.birrcastle.com.