PICTURES: Curragh bids emotional final farewell to Pat Smullen

Ireland's racing community gathered at the Curragh this evening as Pat Smullen made his final journey at the famous track.

Pat passed away in Tuesday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The body of the nine-time champion jockey and proud Offaly man was brought past the course so his friends and colleagues could pay their respects.

The Curragh was the scene of many great victories for Pat, including the 2004 and 2016 Irish Derbies.

In a post on Wednesday evening, the Curragh Racecourse said: "A final farewell from The Curragh Racecourse to Pat Smullen this afternoon.

"Sincere condolences to Frances, Hannah, Paddy & Sarah and all his family & friends.

"Sleep well Pat. We will miss you terribly."