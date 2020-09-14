PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this historic house up for sale in Tullamore

A stunning detached Georgian residence built around 1830 is now on the market in Tullamore.

The historic Old Station House on Charleville Parade was formerly the Station Masters House in Tullamore and it is up for sale for €385,000.

To go through the gallery click on the arrow in the top corner or swipe.

The elegant accommodation extends to of 183 sq m and displays many period features such as high ceilings, ceiling cornicing, centre roses, original limestone steps to the front door, fireplaces, fanlight working shutters and more.

The accommodation is well proportioned and comprises entrance hallway, sitting room, large most impressive drawing room with period fireplace twin sash windows and double doors through to the dining room.

Off the inner hall is the kitchen breakfast room, and a guest wc. Downstairs there are four bedrooms, two en suites, and bathroom. The property is set on a quarter acre site with shared vehicular access leading to a courtyard which as a double garage and two sheds.

The property enjoys a superbly convenient location being so close to Tullamore Train Station and all amenities of Tullamore Town are within strolling distance of this special home.