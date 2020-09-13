PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this incredible home now up for sale in Offaly

This incredible home in Offaly that is on the market and is described as 'going above and beyond the limits of normal living'.

Located at Kilnahinch, it is on the market for €595,000.

Shielded by boundary walls and fencing and a thicket of copper beech hedging, you enter this property through a manicured one acre site with sweeping drive.

It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and has a huge 4,100sq.ft footprint. New features include a new kitchen; two new two-tone fireplaces and two insert stoves; new carpets; new master bedroom & ensuite; new bathroom; newly painted; new under stairs storage facility; new led lighting; new patio area.

It also has branched chandeliers; brass fittings; solid ash 'soft stairs' feature; internal balcony; high ceilings; solid north American Oak flooring

