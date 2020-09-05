PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this stunning period house that is up for sale in Offaly

An exceptional period property that has been refurbished to an incredible level is on the market in Offaly.

Riverstown House near Birr boasts nine bedrooms and six bathrooms and the price is only available on application.

It is described as a charming period residence located in a picturesque setting on the banks of the river Brosna.

Riverstown House has been painstakingly renovated by it's present owner to offer a stunning family home over three floors.

The residence retains a host of original Georgian features and has been further enhanced by handmade bespoke carpentry and cabinetry throughout.

The renovation is completed by reconditioned open fireplaces and the turnkey condition of the property will attract even the most discerning of purchaser.

