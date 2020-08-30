PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of this stunning house up for sale in Offaly

This stunning house in an idyllic location in Offaly is now on the market.

Located at Cushina near Portarlington and the Kildare border, the five bedroom house is on the market for €450,000.

CLICK ON THE ARROW IN THE TOP CORNER OR SWIPE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY

Finished to a spectacularly high standard, it is set a beautiful 1.2 acre site surrounded by mature trees. The rear of the property is south facing making the patio, garden and main rooms exceptionally bright.

It has concrete ground and walls throughout. The doors and architraves are all bespoke with chrome fittings.

There are two large reception rooms, one with a twelve foot high ceiling, wood burning stove, feature Tipperary sandstone chimney breast and French doors leading on to the natural Indian Sandstone patio.

The main living room has a magnificent porcelain fireplace with a granite inset stove and faces the front of the property. There are polished porcelain and solid oak floors throughout the ground and first floor with chrome inset LED spot lighting.

The main bathroom has a luxury feature spa bath and a walk in rain shower. The master bedroom has a similar style en suite shower room and a large walk in wardrobe, fully kitted out with modern shelving, hanging and drawers.

FOR MORE DETAILS ON THIS HOUSE CLICK HERE