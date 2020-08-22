PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Fantastic family home in sought after location on market in Offaly

A fantastic family home in a sought after location is on the market in Offaly. Located at Charleville View, Tullamore, the four bedroom home is on the market for €395,000.

Offering generous living accommodation, it is situated on a beautiful landscaped private site within the mature Charleville View estate.

It comes to market in excellent condition throughout and has a tarmacadam drive, and lawns to front and rear- both with mature landscaping.

There are a number of patio/ seating areas to the rear area just off the kitchen and conservatory providing plenty of outdoor living space.

The property is within walking distance of Tullamore rail station, town centre, Tullamore Harriers, Charleville Castle & Forest.