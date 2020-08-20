PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this fabulous family home on the market in Tullamore

This fantastic, five bedroom family home in Tullamore is now on the market but it does not come cheap.

Located at Clonminch Avenue, Tullamore, number seven comes with a price tag of €465,000

It is described as an architecturally designed, light filled, detached family home in very much sought after mature residential area.

The property is in walk in condition and has sitting room, open plan dual aspect kitchen/diner with interconnecting glass panel Georgian doors to living room, utility room and guest toilet on the ground floor.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms one complete with en-suite, single bedroom/study/home office and family bathroom.

It has a coloured gravel drive and a south westerly orientation to its private rear garden complete with mature landscaping, garden shed and patio with no overlooking to the rear.

