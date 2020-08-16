MEMORY LANE: Do you recognise anyone in these team pictures from the Offaly Express archives

With sport on hiatus on sport in Offaly once again, we have delved back into the archives of the Offaly Express and have come up with this gallery team pictures and pictures of sports clubs.

TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY, TAP ON THE ARROW IN THE TOP CORNER OR SWIPE ON THE PICTURE.

The team pictures are from a variety of sports right across the county that appeared in the pages of the paper.

How many faces do you recognise from their sporting heydays?