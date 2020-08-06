PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this unique and creative home on the market in Offaly

A uniquely designed home that has been creatively extended is on the market in Offaly.

Located at Enaghan, Walsh Island, this four bedroom home is on the market for €374,000.

It is situated on 1.33 acres of landscaped gardens located in a peaceful rural setting in Offaly and was sympathetically restored and dramatically extended in 2004. It now extends to 2,529 sq/ft.

It combines old world charm with a recently redecorated stylish, modern interior. A property that showcases a statement hallway, generous reception rooms, a superb open plan kitchen / dining room, utility room, four large bedrooms (two en-suite), family bathroom and a spiral staircase to attic room.

