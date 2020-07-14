PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of this impressive house for sale in Offaly for eye opening price

An impressive four bedroom house in Offaly that boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms is on the market for an eye opening price.

'Oak Lodge' is located on the Charleville Road in Tullamore opposite the gates of Charleville Castle and is on the market for €450,000.

It is a detached dormer bungalow set on just over one third of an acre of mature gardens.

It is described as being in 'walk in' and has been meticulously maintained and upgraded over the years by its current owners.

There is an open plan kitchen/dining and living room and a separate sitting room. The master suite is situated on the ground floor with wetroom en-suite and boasts triple aspect windows. On the first floor accommodation is completed with three double bedrooms all with en-suites.

The detached garage has been converted to include a further three en-suite bedrooms.

