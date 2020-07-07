PROPERTY WATCH: Offaly pub with substantial living space up for auction for incredible price

A pub in Offaly with substantial living accommodation upstairs is going up for auction for what looks like a very reasonable price.

The property formally known as The Wheel Inn commands a prominent position in Cloghan village with parking to front. It is going up for auction with a valuation of €60,000.

This property is being offered for sale by Public Auction on Friday, August 7 at The Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore by GVM Auctioneers, Tullamore.

The ground floor is spacious but is described as being 'in need of modernising' with a bar, lounge, ladies and gents toilets and store rooms to rear.

The first floor accommodation is described as being 'modern and spacious' with a large open plan kitchen / living room, two bedrooms and modern bathroom with Jacuzzi bath. There is also a store room to the rear of the property just off the stairs.