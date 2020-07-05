Sixth class students from Tullamore school get send off they deserve

On Monday, June 22 the 6th class pupils of Scoil Eoin Phóil II Naofa were given the send - off they deserved when they attended the first ever Scoil Eoin Phóil II Naofa ‘Drive in’ Graduation.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery.

Each boy arrived at a specific time for a special certificate presentation and socially distanced photograph. They were also treated to a goodie bag courtesy of their teachers and a crested cupcake courtesy of the school’s Parent’s Association.

The short ceremony concluded for each boy with a huge cheer as they were clapped back to their cars by members of the school staff and the local community.

Huge credit must go to Ms O Shea and Ms Kelly, who were responsible for organising the event and they were very thankful for the support they received from the rest of the staff and school community.

A special thank you, must also go to Garda Fergus Collins our community Garda who attended on the evening and was instrumental in making sure the event ran smoothly. We look forward to hearing great things about the graduates of Scoil Eoin Phóil II Naofa in the future.