PROPERTY WATCH: This stunning home in an Offaly village is on the market

A stunning five bed detached family home in an Offaly village is now on the market.

The house in Cloneygowan is on the market for €315,000.

It is in excellent condition throughout and boasts numerous features including feature wall paneling.

Overlooking a large green area, it is comprised of entrance hall, two reception rooms, sun room, kitchen, kitchenette, pantry, office and bathroom on the ground floor with five Bedrooms, bathroom & En-Suite on the first floor.

The property has double glazing throughout and a dual fired central heating system, oil and solid fuel.