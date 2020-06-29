PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Creatively designed house in Offaly with fantastic features now on the market

A spectacular and uniquely designed house in Offaly is now on the market.

Located at Garrymona, Walsh Island the four/five bedroom house built in 2004 is on the market for €390,000.

It sits on 0.67 hectares or 1.65 acres of landscaped gardens located just a short walk from the village of Walsh Island.

It extends to 3,224 sq/ft and is set in wonderful mature grounds with an enclosed paddock to rear.

It comprises a statement hallway, three generous reception rooms, a superb open plan kitchen / family room, a large Boot-room and guest W.C. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, three en-suite shower-rooms a family bathroom and a large laundry / ironing room.

There is an abundance of mature trees, shrubs, a large circular driveway to the front of the house and one can drive all the way round the house and into the rear paddock.