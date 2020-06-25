IN PICTURES: Offaly school looks back on memorable year

Although the year finished prematurely for all schools this year due to the coronavirus, one Offaly school packed plenty of activity into the shortened calendar.

It was a busy year for Shinrone NS as this article from the school describes. To go through the gallery of pictures above, swipe or tap on the arrow in the top corner.

In September we settled into school and welcomed our new Junior Infants and our new SNA Amanda to our team. We made our plans, dreamed our dreams and set our goals for a productive, happy, exciting year ahead.

Our 3rd-6th classes participated in the Cross Country Competition in Tullamore in early October, starting the sporting year off on the right foot!

Our debate team participated in the Concern debate and eventually qualified for the All-Ireland semi-final. A major achievement!

This month also saw the launch of our Sponsor a Sod campaign, an initiative to raise €40,000 to buy and develop the field directly behind our school. Within 4 months our target was reached, thanks to the dedication of the committee and the support of the community.

In November we collected for and donated 42 parcels to the Shoebox Appeal for the Hope Foundation, helping those less fortunate than us.

November also saw the election of our first Student Council, an eager group of children who bravely put their names forward, shared their vision for our school and were successfully elected.

December brought the excitement of our Annual Christmas Concert which was a resounding success- from the Fairytale Land Nativity Show in Infants, to Lights, Camel, Action 2 in 1st/2nd/3rd and on to 4th/5th/6th with a medley of original sketches, some mimes and lots of songs and recitations to entertain a full house.

In January it was straight back to work with a bang, when a Whole School Evaluation from the Department of Education and Skills was announced. We rose to the challenge and were given an excellent report which complimented all the work and commitment of pupils, staff, Board of Management and Parents Association, within an atmosphere of care and nurture.

February brought our scientists to the fore when 4th and 5th classes completed a project on Robotics.

Two senior teams represented the school in the annual Credit Union quiz and performed very well.

Our sporting stars came to the fore again when one girls team and one boys team qualified for the Leinster championship in the Spar 5-a-side competition.

February came to a close when our 6th class were one of the few lucky 6th classes who received their Confirmation on its actual date Feb 29th.

March began with plenty of activities for World Book Day on Mar 5th and on to Seachtain na Gaeilge 2-13th Mar. We had dress-up, céilí, quizzes, paired reading and role play. All we missed out on was our now famous mórshiúil which went by the wayside when COVID-19 lockdown took over our world.

(Sadly our 2nd class pupils missed their First Penance in March and their First Communion in May but thankfully a new date has been arranged for Aug 22nd which they are looking forward to very much.)

What followed was an uncertain time,but a time when everyone pulled together and hit the ground running, as we jumped into Distance Learning. We took on e- learning with gusto! The teachers up-skilled via webinars. The children posted their work on the Seesaw app daily BUT they also explored other areas in their lives. They became bakers, gardeners, farmers, artists and builders. COVID-19 taught us patience, resilience and creativity. We "Zoomed" and "Seesawed". We explored new places on Virtual School Tours. We had Sports Week with our families this year. And we sadly said goodbye to our 6th class with a graduation ceremony on July 1st.

So well done to all the Shinrone NS community. Another fantastic year ! We wish everyone a relaxing Summer holiday and look forward to another exciting school year ahead come September.