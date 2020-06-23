PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this amazing house with stunning views and a pool in Offaly

An amazing six bedroom house with stunning views and a pool is on the market in Offaly.

The house at Knockhill, Ballyboy, Kilcormac comes with a price tag of €430,000.

Offering breathtaking views of the Slieve Bloom mountains, the house covers 3,509 sq/ft and is on a 1.4 acre site. It has an outdoor heated swimming pool, hot tub and spacious detached garage.

It is to a very high standard throughout and comprises a superb balance of living and bedroom accommodation and contains two very generous reception rooms, large kitchen dining room, utility room, guest w.c., 6 bedrooms (4 En - Suite) and main bathroom.

The property is set amidst beautiful gardens including large paved area ideal for outside entertaining.