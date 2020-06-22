Tullamore Stage School choir and orchestra perform for frontline staff

European Music Day was celebrated on Sunday, June 21, and to mark the occasion, music ensembles around the country were invited to perform Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ at 6pm on that day to applaud and thank all our healthcare workers.

Tullamore Stage School Choir and Orchestra, under the direction of Regina McCarthy, performed the piece in the carpark of Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore while maintaining social distance.

"This was a great opportunity for the Choir and Orchestra to play music together in a safe environment, having been apart for so many weeks," Regina said.

Many healthcare workers from the hospital came out to listen and the musicians and singers gave them a huge round of applause before they began their performance.

"Thank you to Tullamore Hospital for facilitating the performance. It was enjoyed by all," Regina said.