PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this stunning home up for sale in Offaly

This stunning four-bedroom family home is up for sale in Offaly. Penny Lane Cottage is situated at Townpark, Daingean and comes with a price tag of €330,000.

This is a stunning dormer bungalow residence set on a lovely .71 acre site located in a beautiful rural setting.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to take a tour through the gallery.

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, dining room with archway through to kitchen/breakfast room with patio doors to the garden, utility room with door to rear garden, bathroom, downstairs bedroom and large sitting room. Upstairs there is a very spacious master bedroom with walk in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom.

There are two further large bedrooms and another bathroom.

There is a double garage with roller doors and stairs to an open area for storage. The garage is fully insulated and is wired for electricity. The entire site is surrounded by laurel hedging and there are electric gates at the entrance. Viewing of this wonderful property comes highly recommended.