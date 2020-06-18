GALLERY: Stunning collection of 400 antique garden items going up for auction in Midlands

A stunning collection of 400 antique garden items is going up for auction in the Midlands next week.

The items range from small to large, and from less than €100 into the thousands.

Click on the arrow in the top corner of the image above or swipe to go through a selection of some of the items that are going under the hammer

The tremendous upsurge of interest in gardening is sated with amazing art and artifacts of garden ornament at Glantelwe Gardens, Durrow, County Laois where Sheppard's Irish Auction House has 400 lots in stone, wood, and metal curated to inspire.

There is free public viewing and parking at the riverside gardens this weekend. The auction is on Tuesday, June 23.

Architectural ornament, pergolas, treillage and ironwork, fountains, bronze and stone statuary, urns and vases, and seat and table furniture populates the gardens and the illustrated auction catalogue that is live online at www.sheppards.ie

The name Glantelwe comes from the late Middle Ages and is an anglicized form of Gleann Tulaigh (the glen of the hillocks). It first appears in the Red Book of Ossory where, in the 1460s, Bishop Clifford of Ossory is recorded as marking the bounds of his Durrow manor with named witnesses that were locally resident.