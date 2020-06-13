GALLERY: Stars line up for lockdown patio session at Offaly nursing home

CLARA'S Esker Rí Nursing Home was honoured to have Ricey Scully on-site to do an outdoor afternoon patio session for residents and staff recently.

Performances were held by Simon Casey and his brother Terrence Casey, Kathryn Nea, Tipperary’s finest lady of country music Louise Morrissey and the lovely lady who needs no introduction in Esker Rí, Siobhán Butler, with Aidan Barry.

With nearly full attendance by all residents and staff members, the outdoor event kicked off at 2pm and truly allowed everyone to partake in the festivities and ensure social distancing measures at the same time, with the music being heard far and wide.

Very quickly the session started back and went on into the late afternoon. At this stage the crowd was feeling a little peckish and enjoyed a beautiful barbecue on the grounds. It is a memory that will remain with everyone all for sometime. Mr Whippy even attended and gave everyone ice-cream to keep cool!

The 130-bed facility in Clara has been on lockdown since Friday, March 6, and has had zero cases of Covid-19 to-date. The management and staff of Esker Rí have recognised that residents’ well being is of high importance, particularly during lockdown, and have in turn allowed visiting through perspex glass for residents since the beginning of the Government’s Phase 1 plan. This has majorly helped the residents cope during this challenging time, and in turn has allowed the nursing home to maintain its dedication to everyone’s health and safety.

“It’s certainly lifted our hearts and spirits to help us get through these difficult times of lockdown. We all here at Esker Rí are missing our loved ones so much during this pandemic. It is most important that we all do whatever we can to stay safe, keeping within the World Health Organisation and government guidelines as to all arrive safely at the other end,” said Social Programme Manager, Mary Daly.

Esker Rí looks forward to welcoming visitors through its doors again whenever it is a safe time to do so.