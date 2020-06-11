Construction work continues on Tullamore's new arts centre

Building work is continuing on the new arts centre on High Street in Tullamore.

The committee for the centre posted an update with photographs of the site to Facebook on Thursday.

"We hope you are all well! It's great to see so many Tullamore businesses back open and we wish them all the very best! We are also back to work on building our Community Arts Centre for Tullamore and we are all very excited! Stay safe everyone," they said.

The arts centre finally got the go-ahead to progress to construction last year after Offaly County Council took on a €2m loan.