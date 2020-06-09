Lots of Rain from Spain is on the way shows Met Éireann forecast and weather charts

Met Éireann says much of Ireland is going to see above-average rain levels for the week ahead with no return of sunny and dry weather in the forecast in the outlook.

Met Éireann charts show that rain fronts originating in the Bay of Biscay around Spain will move up over Ireland from Wednesday right through to next week. SCROLL THROUGH SLIDE SHOW ABOVE TO SEE MORE CHARTS.

The forecaster's farming forecast on rain says conditions will begin to change on Tuesday evening.

"Tuesday look to remain mostly dry however light rain and drizzle is expected to arrive Tuesday evening. Our weather will continue unsettled through the rest of the week bringing some potentially heavy or thundery rainfall, especially to the east and south.

"Much of the country should see rainfall above average in the coming 7 seven days, with possibly 20 to 30mm in Leinster and Munster, and 10 to 20mm in Ulster and Connacht," says the forecast.

Met Éirann says the rain may provide some relief for farmers and others who are suffering due to the lack of moisture in the ground.

"There is the potential for some quite heavy localised falls, and this may help substantially, especially in the southeast from Wednesday," said the forecast.

Temperatures for the week ahead look to remain close to normal so sunshine totals are likely to be around or a little above average.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/1RUmmBtsWy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 9, 2020

Met Éireann forecast issued on Tuesday, June 9 on 8:35 pm.

TODAY - TUESDAY 9TH JUNE

Today will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle in the northwest and west extending eastwards during the day. Some areas will stay dry, especially in the south. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees with mostly light southwest or variable breezes.

Continuing cloudy this evening and tonight with a further spell of rain and drizzle in the northwest gradually extending southeastwards. Clear spells will follow into Connacht and Ulster overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

WEDNESDAY 10TH JUNE

Wednesday will start off cloudy in the east and south with rain and drizzle, which will gradually clear. Sunshine and showers following from the northwest, becoming widespread and heavy in the afternoon and evening, some of hail and possibly thundery. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees with moderate northwest winds.

Wednesday night, showers will continue in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be breezy with sunshine and showers, which will be most frequent in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster. The best of the sunshine will be in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with fresh, gusty northeast winds.

Friday

On Friday, showers or longer spells of rain will move in from the east and south and the best of any bright or sunny spells will be in the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty northeast breezes. On Friday night, there'll be further showers or longer spells of rain.

WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday will both bring sunny spells and widespread heavy showers, some of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures for both days of around 15 to 20 degrees with light easterly or variable breezes.

OUTLOOK

Current indications suggest that the early days of next week will continue unsettled with further heavy showers or longer spells of rain and with temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.