PICTURES: Offaly hurlers raise almost €60,000 for two local charities

The Offaly senior hurlers have successfully spearheaded a huge fundraising effort Down Syndrome Offaly and Jigsaw Offaly. They were helped by the U20 panel and the Offaly camogie team.

The team held a three-hour variety show on Saturday night where members of all three panels displayed their off-pitch skills for judges Neil Delamere, Ultan Dillane and Lauren Guilfoyle.

The senior hurlers followed that event with a 20km charity relay solo run where members of the panel hurled a sliotar from the Down Syndrome Offaly office in Kilcormac to the Jigsaw Offaly offices in Tullamore on foot.

Both fundraisers raised over €55,000 for the charities.

The variety show was a huge hit on Saturday night with a number of special guests, including former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins and Waterford's Derek McGrath.

The competition was won by the Offaly Camogie team members and their 'Offaly Bad Carpool Karaoke' performance. The girls raised over €7,000.