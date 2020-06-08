PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this stunning 19th century home for sale in Offaly

A 19th century home in Offaly that has four bedrooms and a sought after town centre location is on the market.

Built around 1860, 1 The Lawn, Charleville Parade, Tullamore, Co. Offaly is located close to Tullamore train station.

A four bedroom end of terrace house, it retains its original character and charm with original wooden floors, large windows and 12 foot ceilings.

Accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, fitted kitchen with adjoining sun room, dining room, sitting room room, four bedrooms, downstairs bathroom and upstairs WC.

The property also includes a large modern space to the rear of the building.