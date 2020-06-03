Stunning jewellery collection to be auctioned off next week

Well-known Matthews Auctioneers of Kells will host their next auction this coming Tuesday evening, June 9, at the slightly earlier starting time of 6pm. This due to the quantity of lots on offer.

Hosted live online in real-time, it comprises 541 lots of estate and executor jewellery; good watches, old silver, gold coins, various collectables, and other objects of virtue.

The illustrated auction catalogue can be viewed on the auctioneer's website, www.matthewsauctionrooms.com. People can participate by either leaving a bid through the auctioneer's website, or bidding live online in real-time next Tuesday by clicking the stated link on the auctioneer's homepage.

Damien Matthews the auctioneer states, "Overall it's a really great value auction, we worked very hard on getting the lots in for it, and as a result it offers tremendous value, and quality, all-round. Definitely one of the nicest sales we've had, most definitely. With something in it for everyone, estimates run from as low as €20 up to €20,000!"