Offaly councillors take delivery of 30,000 donated face masks from China

On Monday, May 18, Tullamore Municipal District received delivery of 30,000 face masks donated by Mayor Yang Linxing, Luzhou, China to help in the battle against Covid-19.

Lord Oxmanstown, of Birr Castle Estate, kindly facilitated the donation following the signing of a memorandum of understanding linking Tullamore with the city of Luzhou, China in December 2019 at Tullamore Municipal District office.

The masks will help frontline staff at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore combatting Covid-19.

“The Chinese donation is very generous,” said Mr Shanahan at the April meeting of the Municipal District.

He added: “We will send a letter to the mayor acknowledging the very kind gesture.”

The donation was facilitated by Birr native, Patrick Parsons, eldest son of the Earl and Countess of Rosse who initiated the twin city arrangement between Tullamore, Offaly and Luzhou.

Speaking to the Tullamore Tribune recently, Mr Parsons, who also holds the hereditary title of Lord Oxmantown, said a comprehensive memorandum of understanding had been agreed between Tullamore and Luzhou. He said he had facilitated a similar agreement between Nottingham in England and the Chinese city previously.

Mr Parsons is married to a native of China and has spent over 20 years living and working in the country.

He added that his family and Birr Castle had links with China stretching back over a century.

Mr Parsons outlined that Luzhou was famous in China for the production of an alcoholic spirit, Luzhou Laojiao, similiar to the Offaly county town's association with the Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey brand.

The Birr native organised the initial visit of a delegation from the city to Tullamore in July 2018. That delegation was led by Guo Qing, the Vice Mayor of Luzhou Municipal People's Government, and was welcomed to Tullamore Town Hall, by Cllr Declan Harvey, then Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District and Cllr Danny Owens, then Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council.

Speaking during the formal meeting at the time, Mr Parsons said he chose Luzhou because he felt it was a ''good match'' for Tullamore. "China is looking very much to develop business relationships with Ireland and Tullamore has a lot to offer. So I hope there will be good business opportunities. If we have a twinning, I think it will help focus the attention and it will be putting Tullamore far ahead in Ireland as a place to do business with," commented Mr Parsons.