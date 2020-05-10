Talented Offaly teenagers reach National Environmental Awards final

ECO-UNESCO have announced that youth projects from Offaly have reached the final of this year’s Young Environmentalist Awards.

Almost 500 applications were received, which is a record-breaking number despite the Covid interruptions. ECO-UNESCO will be announcing the winner’s virtually on May 21 through YouTube live and social media platforms.

The Young Environmentalist Awards (YEA) recognises and rewards young people aged 10-18 who have taken environmental action and created projects that will help solve environmental issues. The event sees more than 4,000 participants each year. Although schools are closed during this time, young people are still continuing their environmental projects at home.

The finalists are Climate Change in the Midlands from Tullamore College who created a 12 series documentary on climate change in the midlands, interviewing key local experts. They also created a children’s book outlining simple ways to tackle climate change to create awareness in young people.

The other Offaly finalists are Petition for Petorca from St. Mary's Secondary School, Edenderry who discovered human rights issues in Petorca in Chile. They have created a campaign to raise awareness and have called on the Government to suspend trade between Ireland and Chile.

Elaine Nevin, Director of ECO-UNESCO said: “We are delighted at the quality of applications this year and we cannot wait to announce this year’s winners. Young people are still taking eco-action and continuing their projects at home, despite the pandemic. In light of this, we are holding an ECO Week to celebrate the young people who are enthusiastic about making an environmental difference.”

An event that usually brings schools and community groups together from all over Ireland to showcase their projects, will now be a week-long celebration while Covid-19 restrictions are in place. ECO Week 2020 will be held from 18th to 22nd May and will include a range of environmental workshops, well-being activities, talks, and challenges for young people alongside the YEA Winner announcements.

The theme of ECO Week 2020 is Food, Fitness, Fashion and your Future. The aim of ECO Week to celebrate the achievements of young activists, to allow young people to explore career opportunities in environmentalism and to educate them on a range of environmental topics.

For more information on the Young Environmentalist Awards, go to www.yea.ie.