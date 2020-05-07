Tullamore Gardai recover range of stolen property in series of searches

Gardai in Tullamore have recovered a range of stolen property after a search of properties on Tuesday.

The searches resulted in the recovery of property ranging from sunglasses to watches which gardai believe to have been stolen.

Gardai are currently identifying owners for some items which they believe may have been stolen from vehicles.

If you recognise any item in these photos, you can contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 93 27052.