Cottage with 'potential' on large site in Offaly for sale at attractive price

A cottage on a large site described as having 'potential' but being in need of refurbishment is up for sale in Offaly.

Located at Derrinduff, Birr, the two bedroom cottage is on a c.0.27 hectares site. It was built c.1940’s and is in need of refurbishment but is described as being in 'an ideal location'.

The accommodation extends to c.46.50 sq. meters and comprises of entrance hall, kitchen/living room, bathroom and two bedrooms.

It has front and rear gardens and storage sheds to rear. The property has the benefit of oil fired central heating, septic tank and mains water.

CLICK ON THE ARROW IN THE TOP CORNER OR SWIPE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY