Huge national web award win for Offaly students

Two Tullamore students have received good news this week with a national award for their school project on internet safety.

Sacred Heart School students Jane Smith and Alice Ward have received the Highly Commended Safer Internet Day Ambassador Leadership Award by Webwise.

The Safer Internet Day Leadership Award recognises the commitment, and leadership that Jane and Alice have shown throughout the organisation of a whole school campaign to spread awareness about Safer Internet Day and the promotion of a better internet.

Created by Webwise, the Irish Internet Safety Awareness Centre is part of the Professional Development Service for Teachers, the Safer Internet Day Awards were designed to promote the autonomous, effective, and safer use of the internet by primary and post-primary students around Ireland.

Last year, another Sacred Heart School student, Emily O’Brien won the Safer Internet Day Ambassador Award. Since then, Emily, together with Mia Gibney have become members of the Webwise Youth Panel, which plays an active role in developing the national Safer Internet Day awareness campaign.