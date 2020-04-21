Former school in Offaly going up for auction this week

A former school in Offaly described as being 'in need of refurbishment' is going up for auction this week.

Esker School in Mountlucas is valued at €60,000 and while it is less than ideal condition, it comes with a one acre site.

It is further described as having the 'potential to refurbish into a fine residential dwelling subject to necessary planning permission'.

It is being auctioned on line by BixX1 on Friday April 24.

