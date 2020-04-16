PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take of tour of this seven bedroom house in Offaly for sale at eye catching price

A seven bedroom house in Offaly, with five en suite double rooms, is on sale in Offaly for a remarkable price.

The house is located on the Birr Road in Cloghan and is on the market for just €230,000.

As well as the seven bedrooms, it has a kitchen, utility room, sitting room and storage area.

The property offers spacious living accommodation and was originally designed to split into two accommodation units. The garden is fully matured with flowerbeds with 0.5 acres of green area to the rear of the property.

This property also includes a three car garage a separate fuel storage shed.