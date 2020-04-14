PICTURES: Messages of positivity appear along Offaly walking route

An Edenderry family has decided to bring moments of positivity to people using the popular Grand Canal Greenway walking route in the town during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Grand Canal is now attracting more visitors than ever as those within the 2km zone in Edenderry take the opportunity to exercise on the scenic route from the harbour to Downshire Bridge.

With anxiety levels and mental health issues in focus as people isolate in their homes for a further three weeks, one family is bringing positivity to the town.

The local Hampton family created the inspiring message on painted rocks and dotted them along the Grand Canal. Messages include: 'Be Happy And Smile,' 'Come Together By Staying Apart,' and 'Better Things are Yet to Come.'

Edenderry Athletics Club thanked young Harrison and Millen and their parents, Emma and Mark, for their efforts.