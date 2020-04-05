PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Large period property in Offaly with potential as boutique hotel is on the market

A large period property in Offaly which has the potential to be converted into a large guesthouse or a boutique hotel is on the market

The seven bedroom property is situated on c. 9.51 acres and is located beside Birr Airfield just on the periphery of the town.

This property boasts many additional extras such as original stonework, courtyard and old out offices.

This property is divided to lend itself to accommodating two or three families. The west wing served for many years as a separate accommodation.

This property has reached a stage in its existence whereby it is in need of fresh new ideas and a cash investment.

An ideal outcome for this period home would be a transition into a large guesthouse or boutique hotel.